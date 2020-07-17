      Weather Alert

A trail at Lake Sylvia is closed during business hours

Jul 17, 2020 @ 8:37am

Montesano, WA – A trail at Lake Sylvia State Park is closed to the public during business hours for a project to be completed.

Washington State Parks says that the trail by the dam will be closed daily for maintenance.

They say that it will be closed between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. 

The closure started Wednesday.

Washington State Parks ask the public to please avoid this area during these hours to allow park staff to complete project work.

Lake Sylvia has 5 miles of hiking trails.

