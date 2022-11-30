KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

A number of local organizations awarded grants from Rayonier Community Fund

November 30, 2022 6:27AM PST
Rayonier awarded $60,500 to 30 local nonprofit organizations serving Olympic Peninsula communities. 

In a release from the company, they say that the award recipients of the grants were recognized at special awards breakfasts held recently in both Aberdeen and Forks.

Grant recipients and Rayonier representatives, left to right. Julie Grenfall, Lynda Dillard, Irene Kennedy, Sulema Zerr, Pat Englund, Lisa Fellows, Kendall Prichard, Heidi Smith, Amanda Dragon, Quinn Hall, Jessica Molina, Wendi Lubinus, Phil Zerr, Cheryl R. Brown, Kim Sartor, Tamar Yakovich, Janie Redifer, Roger Redifer, Kevin Pilemalm, Brian Shay, Becki Rollins, John Larson, Bill Monahan, Mike Machelwich, Phil MacNealy, Darci Jewitt, George Brulotte, Glen Melin, Lisa Smith.

The recipients will use the funds to address a range of community needs, including civic, cultural, educational, environmental, natural resources, and health and human services programs. 

The Rayonier Community Fund is said to look at empowering local nonprofits to continue their mission of strengthening their communities.

“When you look at what you do in our communities – preserving history, improving literacy and education, providing access to healthcare, food and shelter – it’s amazing what we can accomplish by working together,” said Rayonier’s Pacific Resource Unit Leader, Mike Mackelwich, in closing to the 2022 grant recipients. “It’s very impressive. We honor you and appreciate all your dedicated work.”

A number of organizations both locally and within the Olympic Peninsula received support through the Rayonier Community Fund:

Agriculture and Forestry Education Foundation Forks Community Food Bank
Appelo Archives Center Grays Harbor College Foundation
Camp Victory for Children Grays Harbor Youth Works
Chehalis River Basin Land Trust Grays River Grange
Chimacum Backpacks for Kids Hoquiam Association for Kids
City of Hoquiam Martha & Mary Lutheran Services
Coastal Harvest National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution
Concerned Citizens NatureBridge
Dispute Resolution Center of Grays Harbor & Pacific Co. North Kitsap Fishline Food Bank
Family Promise of Grays Harbor North Kitsap Schools Foundation
Pacific Education Institute United Way of Clallam County
Polson Park & Museum Historical Society United Way of Grays Harbor
South Kitsap School District United Way of Kitsap County
The Caring Place of West Clallam County Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County
YMCA of Grays Harbor

 

