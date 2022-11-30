A number of local organizations awarded grants from Rayonier Community Fund

Rayonier awarded $60,500 to 30 local nonprofit organizations serving Olympic Peninsula communities.

In a release from the company, they say that the award recipients of the grants were recognized at special awards breakfasts held recently in both Aberdeen and Forks.

The recipients will use the funds to address a range of community needs, including civic, cultural, educational, environmental, natural resources, and health and human services programs.

The Rayonier Community Fund is said to look at empowering local nonprofits to continue their mission of strengthening their communities.

“When you look at what you do in our communities – preserving history, improving literacy and education, providing access to healthcare, food and shelter – it’s amazing what we can accomplish by working together,” said Rayonier’s Pacific Resource Unit Leader, Mike Mackelwich, in closing to the 2022 grant recipients. “It’s very impressive. We honor you and appreciate all your dedicated work.”

A number of organizations both locally and within the Olympic Peninsula received support through the Rayonier Community Fund: