A multi-year project to improve fish habitat is underway in East Grays Harbor

MONTESANO – Grays Harbor County travelers will soon see orange cones and work zones as crews start working to open up fish habitat at five locations under US 12 and State Route 8 beginning this week.

What to expect

Crews will start replacing culverts at three locations on US 12 between Elma and Montesano and two locations on SR 8 near McCleary. Travelers can expect intermittent right lane and shoulder closures in each direction while crews set up work zones and temporary lighting.

Crews will then close the left lane in each direction while building a temporary crossover lane through the median. During that process, the right lane will remain open in each direction.

A reduced speed limit from 60 to 50 mph will be in place on US 12 between mileposts 12 and 20 and on SR 8 roughly between mileposts 3 and 10.

US 12 Vance Creek and Wenzel Slough near Elma

Travelers will encounter two work zones on US 12 between Elma and the Satsop River over unnamed tributaries that flow into Vance Creek and Wenzel Slough. After completing the temporary crossover lanes at these sites, crews will close the second eastbound lane. Travelers in each direction will then use the westbound lanes of the highway through the work zones.

US 12 Camp Creek near Montesano

When the crossover lane is complete at the third work zone on US 12 for Camp Creek near Montesano, the second westbound lane will close. Crews will then shift traffic to the eastbound side of the highway, with one lane open in each direction.

SR 8 Wildcat Creek and Mox Chehalis Creek near McCleary

Travelers will see two work zones on SR 8 on either side of McCleary over unnamed tributaries that flow into Wildcat Creek and Mox Chehalis Creek. After crews build the median crossover lanes at these locations, traffic will shift to one lane in each direction on the westbound side of SR 8 through each work zone.

About the project

Ceccanti, Inc., the contractor working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will replace outdated culverts with bridges at the Camp Creek and Wildcat Creek worksites. Crews will also install box culverts at Wenzel Slough, Vance Creek and Mox Chehalis Creek.

The lane closures and traffic shifts will remain in place for up to a year.

Crews will then start the process on the opposite side of each work zone. WSDOT will announce dates for the lane closures and traffic shifts in advance on the WSDOT app and real-time map.

The contractor expects to complete work on this $88 million project by the end of 2025.

This is one of several fish barrier removal projects getting underway across western Washington this year. WSDOT urges drivers to plan ahead for possible delays and to pay attention and slow down to help keep crews and all roadway users safe.

Stay up to date on roadwork in Grays Harbor County by signing up for email alerts.