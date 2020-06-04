A Grays Harbor College Program moves all-online in the Fall
In a release from Grays Harbor College, they say that they will be offering the Bachelors of Applied Science in Organizational Management (BAS-OM) program online for the 2020-2021 academic year.
In a release they stated that with the uncertainties around COVID-19, staff wanted minimal interruptions for the program and will offer courses online.
Dr. Lucas Rucks, Dean of Workforce Education said, “The safety of our students is important and this is one program that we can move fully online.”
Rucks added, “We have been discussing this option, I really want to make this program more accessible to Pacific County and outlying parts of the Harbor through different delivery formats. COVID-19 has forced the issue. This next cohort will be able to complete their two-year bachelor degree completely online. And then we may alternate, moving between in-person, hybrid, and all-online options. We’ll have to wait and see, based on community needs.”
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, GHC has extended the application deadline for the BAS-OM program.
Applications may be submitted online at https://forms.ghc.edu/bas-application/ by June 30.
Online classes will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 5 pm.
The BAS-OM program is designed for working adults.
“This pathway is for students looking to advance their careers in respective fields, especially those graduates with an applied associate degree.”
This is a “selective admission” program, meaning students applying by June 30 will receive priority consideration for admission interviews as the next cohort is built.
Prerequisites include
- ENGL 101 – English Composition I
- MATH 146 – Introduction to Statistics, Natural Science w/ lab
- CMST 220 – Public Speaking
- ACCT 201 – Principles of Accounting I
These prerequisite courses may be in progress during the application period, but must be completed with a 2.0 or higher grade-point average before the Fall 2020 BAS courses begin.
Also, applicants must submit evidence of an earned associate degree from a regionally accredited college or university with a minimum cumulative GP of 2.5 or higher by August 2020.
The program ends with a 99-hour culminating internship experience and students are expected to demonstrate new skills acquired during the 2-year degree program. GHC’s first three BAS-OM cohorts had students representing fields such as healthcare, human services and case management, counseling, diesel technology, payroll, human resources, broadcast journalism, non-profit management, grant writing, and supply chain/logistics. Recent alumni from this program are now completing their MBA degrees at various state universities.
Once the admissions process is successfully completed, Dr. Chris Portmann will be the designated faculty advisor for the cohort.
For more information about BAS-OM, contact Dr. Lucas Rucks, Dean of GHC’s Workforce Education Department, lucas.rucks@ghc.edu, or Marjie Stratton, 360-538-4013, marjie.stratton@ghc.edu.