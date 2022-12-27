A fatality and an injury reported following two accidents over Christmas weekend

A local driver died and another was injured in two separate single-vehicle-accidents over the holiday weekend.

The Washington State Patrol issued reports following the accidents that occurred at both ends of Grays Harbor.

According to a report, the first accident occurred outside McCleary on SR 8 when a 32-year-old Lacey man drove his 2003 Acura off the roadway and into a cable barrier.

The Lacey man was injured in the accident and was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital.

The report states that the accident, which occurred around 10:30 PM on Christmas Eve, was the result of Driving Under the Influence and resulted in a DUI charge for the driver.

On Sunday, a single vehicle accident took the life of a 40-year-old Grayland man.

The Washington State Patrol states that Tobias Casey was driving south on SR 105 in Grayland just before 8am on Sunday when he crossed the fog line.

His 2006 Subaru Impreza struck a fence and rolled, coming to rest 50 feet off the roadway.

The Grayland man was pronounced deceased. It was reported he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.