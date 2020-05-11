9th positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Pacific County
Over the weekend, Pacific County Public Health & Human Services announced that they had received notice of an additional positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
According to their release, this positive case is also connected to the outbreak at Bornstein Seafood Company in Astoria, Oregon.
The Astorian reported that Clatsop County reported Friday that 12 more workers at the company had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the outbreak to 26.
Testing of workers began at the seafood processor on May 2 after the company informed the county on May 1 that an employee had tested positive for the virus.
The county finished testing all 200 workers last week.
Of the positive tests, 17 live in Oregon’s Clatsop County while the rest live in Pacific, Grays Harbor and Cowlitz counties.
Bornstein Seafoods has temporarily closed two plants at the Port of Astoria.
The latest individual is self-isolating and close contacts of the individual are currently being contacted by public health nurses with instructions to quarantine per DOH guidelines.
“We continue to encourage the public to maintain social distancing by staying at home except for essential business and practice personal protective measures to include, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, and wearing a face covering in public. “
For up to date information and guidance about how to keep yourself and your family healthy, please visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.