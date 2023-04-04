9th Ave in Aberdeen scheduled to close for two weeks

A closure will block a road connecting the hills in Aberdeen for two weeks.

InfraSource project manager Eric Holmgren told KXRO that work will be done in Aberdeen this month to install a new 8″ high pressure gas line, forcing the change.

The work will require the closure of 9th Ave in Aberdeen, from Bel-Aire Ave to N. E Street.

The work is scheduled to begin starting Wednesday, April 12 and will run for 14 days.

This would impact the entire road connecting the Bel-Aire and Arnold hill areas, and running adjacent to the City of Aberdeen reservoir.

InfraSource will install the new gas main for Cascade Natural Gas.

Signs will be placed on both hills to direct traffic around the closure, with limited access to driveways and entrances in the area.