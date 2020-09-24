$900k grant awarded for Historic Olympic Stadium Restoration Project
Hoquiam, WA – A $900,000 Community Development Grant has been awarded to the City Hoquiam for the Historic Olympic Stadium Restoration Project.
The City of Hoquiam has announced that the grant is from the Department of Commerce.
The City says that they began critical repair work earlier this summer replacing the aging fire suppression system, repairing the front entryway, and making structural repairs.
They say these first tasks are funded with a grant through the Washington State Capital Budget also administered by the Department of Commerce.
The City hopes to raise a total of $10 million for all of the preservation work and enhancements in and around Olympic Stadium to meet the needs of our community for the next 30-50 years.
“I am so excited about the future of Olympic Stadium,” said Mayor Ben Winkelman. “The City is committed to making this facility a world class venue for sports, entertainment and community users, all with the deserving respect given to the deep-rooted community history of the most beautiful wooden stadium in America.”
“I appreciate the dedication of our staff who put together our successful grant application and all of the support we have received from the Department of Commerce through our partnership in the New Approaches Pilot Project.”
Anyone interested in learning more or wishing to make a private donation to fund the project is encouraged to contact Community Services Coordinator Tracy Wood at t[email protected] 360-538-3970 or City Administrator Brian Shay at [email protected] 360-538-3983.