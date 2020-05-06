8th positive COVID-19 case in Pacific County
Another positive COVID-19 case has been reported in Pacific County, the 4th this week.
Pacific County Public Health & Human Services says that the latest individual is also connected to the outbreak at Bornstein Seafood Company in Astoria.
This case combined with the three reported on Monday and the 4 reported in April, bring the total positive cases of individuals from Pacific County up to 8.
All four workers from the current cases tied to the processing facility are isolating at home and close contacts have been notified and instructed to quarantine.
On Friday, Bornstein Seafoods officials contacted health authorities after one of its employees tested positive and tests were taken on a number of workers.
Health officials say the facility has closed until further notice.
For more information about COVID-19 and local resources please visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.