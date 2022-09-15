74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road

Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries.

On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a white Toyota Corolla that was stopped on Monte Brady Road when they attempted to merge onto US 12.

When Heyer turned her car onto the highway, she pulled in front of an oncoming 2011 Chevrolet Silverado towing a trailer that was unable to slow down, striking the smaller car.

WSP told KXRO that the driver of the Silverado told law enforcement that Heyer did not seem to slow down at all when they went in front of his truck.

Following the accident, Heyer was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center from the scene.

A 78-year-old passenger in the car, as well as the driver of the truck and 4 passengers that included 3 children were not injured.

Heyer’s next of kin were notified by hospital staff.