73-year-old Pacific County man arrested on child pornography charges
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) issued a report saying that Missing and Exploited Children’s Task Force (MECTF) detectives completed a lengthy investigation which led to the arrest of the man.
WSP tells KXRO that the investigation began following notice from a service provider cyber-tip that images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit activities had been downloaded. Detectives were able to develop probable cause to make the arrest and obtain search warrants.
73-year-old Frederick Bishop at home in Long Beach and booked him into Pacific County Jail on charges of Possession of Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct in the First Degree.
The task force thanked Long Beach Police, FBI and WSP for their assistance in the investigation.
“These partnerships are a very important part of protecting our most vulnerable populations. If you have information that could lead to the identification of victims in this or any other case, please contact the WSP. “
NOTE BY WSP: The aims of MECTF are shared by many citizens who sometimes wish to support the efforts of the task force. It is a state law enforcement agency governed by RCW 13.60.110, and not designated as a 501 (c)(3) charity. All donations made to MECTF go directly to MECTF and are used explicitly in the identification and safe recovery of exploited children, the investigation of those exploiting children, and successful apprehension and prosecution thereof. Please consult with your tax professional or the Internal Revenue Service to determine if your donation is tax exempt. To donate and support MECTF, please visit http:/www.wsp.wa.gov/crime/mectf/