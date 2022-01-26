      Weather Alert

73-year-old Pacific County man arrested on child pornography charges

Jan 26, 2022 @ 6:25am

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) issued a report saying that Missing and Exploited Children’s Task Force (MECTF) detectives completed a lengthy investigation which led to the arrest of the man. 

WSP tells KXRO that the investigation began following notice from a service provider cyber-tip that images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit activities had been downloaded. Detectives were able to develop probable cause to make the arrest and obtain search warrants.        

73-year-old Frederick Bishop at home in Long Beach and booked him into Pacific County Jail on charges of Possession of Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct in the First Degree.

The task force thanked Long Beach Police, FBI and WSP for their assistance in the investigation. 

“These partnerships are a very important part of protecting our most vulnerable populations. If you have information that could lead to the identification of victims in this or any other case, please contact the WSP. “

 NOTE BY WSP: The aims of MECTF are shared by many citizens who sometimes wish to support the efforts of the task force. It is a state law enforcement agency governed by RCW 13.60.110, and not designated as a 501 (c)(3) charity. All donations made to MECTF go directly to MECTF and are used explicitly in the identification and safe recovery of exploited children, the investigation of those exploiting children, and successful apprehension and prosecution thereof. Please consult with your tax professional or the Internal Revenue Service to determine if your donation is tax exempt. To donate and support MECTF, please visit http:/www.wsp.wa.gov/crime/mectf/

 

January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
Most Popular Posts
New study details tsunami impacts of 9.0 earthquake on Olympic Peninsula
Gov. Inslee issues Green Crab Infestation proclamation
WA launches “Say Yes COVID Home Test” website for free rapid tests
$10.9 million announced to repair Ocean Shores jetty; $40 million to restore Shoalwater Bay berm
Aberdeen set to resume in-person learning on Tuesday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On