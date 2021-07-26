70-year-old motorcycle rider dies following accident
A motorcycle rider died from her injuries after an accident over the weekend.
70-year-old Kathleen Huppert was riding her 2014 Harley Davidson near Ocean City on Friday when she went into the ditch.
According to a report from the Washington State Patrol, the San Diego woman was riding south on SR 109 Friday afternoon when she went over the fog line.
As the woman went into the ditch, she was ejected from her motorcycle.
Following the accident, the woman was transported to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland.
On Sunday it was reported the woman was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The woman was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.