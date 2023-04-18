7 days of clam digging run April 19-25; increased limits remain

Clam digging returns to local beaches for 7 days of digs on morning tides, and with increased daily limits remaining in place.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers confirmed the next round of coastal razor clam digging can proceed as planned, starting tomorrow.

“Despite difficult weather during the last tide series, there were still lots of diggers and plenty of 20 clam limits,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist. “This upcoming week’s forecast is looking better, which should result in larger crowds and many more full bags.”

On all open beaches – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks, and Copalis – the daily limit through May 14 is 20 razor clams instead of the usual 15. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 20 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition.

Not all beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out. The most successful digging occurs within two hours before the listed time of low tide.

Digging is allowed from midnight until 12 p.m. only on April 19-25 and during the tentative digs on May 4-10. Since low tides for tentative digs on May 11-14 are near or after 12 p.m., digging will be allowed from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. for those specific days only.

The following digs during morning (a.m.) low tides will proceed as scheduled:

April 19, Wednesday, 6:44 AM; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 20, Thursday, 7:28 AM; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 21, Friday, 8:09 AM; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 22, Saturday, 8:50 AM; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 23, Sunday, 9:31 AM; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 24, Monday, 10:14 AM; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 25, Tuesday, 11:01 AM; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Future tentative digs during morning (a.m.) low tides are scheduled (digging allowed 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on May 11-14 only):

May 4, Thursday, 6:32 AM; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 5, Friday, 7:10 AM; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 6, Saturday, 7:49 AM; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 7, Sunday, 8:31 AM; -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 8, Monday, 9:15 AM; -1.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 9, Tuesday, 10:03 AM; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 10, Wednesday, 10:57 AM; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 11, Thursday, 11:56 AM; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging allowed 4 AM until 4 PM only)

May 12, Friday, 12:59 PM; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (digging allowed 4 AM until 4 PM only)

May 13, Saturday, 2:03 PM; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging allowed 4 AM until 4 PM only)

May 14, Sunday, 3:03 PM; 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (digging allowed 4 AM until 4 PM only)

WDFW will announce digging opportunities via the WDFW razor clam webpage when marine toxin tests show it is safe to do so. Domoic acid, a natural marine toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. More information about domoic acid, as well as current levels at ocean beaches, can be found on WDFW’s domoic acid webpage and on the DOH webpage.

As in past years, WDFW is asking beachgoers to avoid disturbing nesting snowy plovers – a small bird with gray wings and a white breast – by staying out of the dunes and posted areas along the southwest coast. Snowy plover nests are nearly invisible, and it is vital to give birds the space to live and thrive during nesting period, especially along the southern end on Twin Harbors – known as Midway Beach – and the north end of Long Beach.

Avoid leaving leftover food or trash – which attracts predators – on the beach and picnic areas, keep pets on a leash, stay out of dunes, and avoid areas which are clearly marked with posted signs. When driving on the beach, please respect the 25 MPH speed limit and enter only at designated access points. Stay on the hard-packed sand near the high tide line to avoid crushing clam beds and snowy plover nests.

To participate, razor clam diggers must purchase their new 2023-2024 recreational fishing or shellfishing licenses, available from hundreds of license vendors around the state.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. To be notified of in-season rule changes as they are announced sign up for email notifications at wdfw.wa.gov/about/lists.