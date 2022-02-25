69-year-old Pacific County resident dies in head-on collision with semi
A South Bend man died in a head-on collision between a truck and a semi in Pacific County.
The accident occurred just before 1pm on Thursday on US 101 in the Nemah area between South Bend and Long Beach, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol.
The report states that a 69-year-old South Bend man was driving north and a 62-year-old Elma man was heading in the opposite direction, when the South Bend man crossed the centerline in his 1988 Ford F150. The Elma man was driving a 2007 Kenworth and the vehicle collided in the southbound lanes near the centerline.
The Elma man reported the accident to authorities, but the South Bend driver died at the scene.
Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.