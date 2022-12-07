$6.3 million will be used to purchase an Ocean Shores hotel; saves jobs

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that his Department is investing $981 million to “help create new and better market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people, businesses and entrepreneurs” in 47 states, Guam and the Virgin Islands.

“Rural people provide the everyday essentials our country depends on,” Vilsack said. “Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA is dedicated to helping people through job creation and expansion of entrepreneurial opportunities in the rural places they live. The partnerships we’re announcing today demonstrate USDA’s commitment to advocating for rural business owners and building brighter futures for everyone in rural America.”

The funding is said to help keep resources and wealth made by rural people right at home through affordable financing and technical assistance. It is also said to help rural Americans start businesses and allow small business owners to grow and open the door to new economic opportunities for communities and people who historically have lacked access to critical resources and financing.

Within Washington, there were nearly $46 million in funding awards.

Locally this includes $6.3 million in a Business and Industry Loan Guarantee that will be used to acquire an existing hotel in Ocean Shores. The project is expected to result in saving eight jobs and creating one full time job.

Background:

USDA is making 242 awards through eight programs specifically designed to create economic opportunities for people and businesses in rural areas.

These programs are the Biofuel Producer Relief Payments Program (PDF, 112 KB), Business and Industry (B&I) Loan Guarantees, Community Facilities Guaranteed Loan Program, Rural Cooperative Development Grant Program, the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program, Rural Innovation Stronger Economy Grants program, the Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program and the Water and Waste Disposal Loan Guarantees.

The awards are being made in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming, Guam and the Virgin Islands.