3rd Aberdeen City Councilmember resigns in a month
The Aberdeen City Council has lost another member.
In the past month, 3 council members have tendered their resignation for various reasons.
Karen Rowe is the latest council member to resign.
In a letter dated May 7, Rowe states that she is stepping down from the seat representing Ward 4, adding “I have enjoyed my time as a representative for the 4th ward and am sad that it has come to this. I wish everyone the best of luck going forward in this difficult time.”
On April 7, Ward 5 Councilmember Jerrick Rodgers also resigned without stating a reason for stepping down. On April 20, Ward 1 Councilmember Shaney Frame Crosby also resigned, stating she was moving out of the state with her husband.
Anyone from Ward 4 interested in sitting on the council should provide letters of interest, along with a resume, to Mayor Schave by Friday June 26, 2020 to allow City Council to review and make a selection for a qualified person to fill the vacant position.