3 more deaths added to local COVID-19 case count, bring Grays Harbor to 10
Three additional deaths were added to the Grays Harbor COVID-19 case count on Tuesday.
This brings the total death count locally to 10.
The total case count also rose Tuesday, adding 5 cases and showing 510 cases of COVID-19.
White residents have accounted for the majority of cases at 270, with Hispanic residents showing the next most abundant ethnicity at 193 cases.
Women currently slightly outnumber men for positive results, 262 to 248.
September has been the most active month for COVID cases, with 210 cases and 4 deaths, compared to August’s total of 188 and 5 deaths.
The next highest month for cases was July at 68 cases and 1 death.
With the latest deaths, it brings the mortality rate to just under 2% out of positive tests.
|Grays Harbor
|COVID Data 9/30/20
|
|
|Population
|75,061 (2019)
|COVID-19 Cases
|510
|COVID-19 Deaths
|10
|Infection Rate
|0.68%
|Mortality Rate
|1.96%
There are 84 active cases within the county and 236 under active contact investigations.
For the current case count, visit http://www.healthygh.org/directory/covid19/casecount