3 cases of COVID-19 added Friday in Grays Harbor
In the latest update from Grays Harbor Public Health, they announced that Grays Harbor now has 11 confirmed case of COVID-19.
- March 2020: 2 Cases
- April 2020: 9 Case
Three additional cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed on April 10. Public Health staff have reviewed the cases and notified close contacts.
“Grays Harbor Public Health Incident Management Team (IMT) remains prepared to respond if any additional cases are identified.”
In their update they say;
“Don’t let sunshine and holidays distract you: Now more than ever – stay home, stay healthy. Grays Harbor Public Health wants to continue to remind residents to adhere to the critical Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. As the weather is getting nicer, it is okay to go outside for exercise. However, maintaining social distancing of at least six feet apart is going to help keep you and others healthy.
With Easter and Passover this weekend, family is on many peoples’ minds. It is important for everyone’s health that observations remain within your current household. “Naturally, things will be different for each of us this Easter weekend, but it can still be a time where faith and family are at the forefront.” Said Sean Jamieson, Sr. Pastor of Grays Harbor Foursquare Church in Central Park. “I encourage you to commit to think creatively about how we can all make this a wonderful weekend to remember while continuing to stay home and stay healthy.”
Grays Harbor Public Health advises that Grays Harbor County residents should do their part by following Governor Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.
“Stay home unless you need to pursue an essential activity like shopping for groceries or going to a medical appointment.”
They also gave additional recommendations;
Residents should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities, and cannot maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others. This recommendation is not a substitute for existing guidance to maintain 6-feet of physical distance from non-household members and performing frequent hand hygiene with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Wearing cloth face coverings will not prevent spread of COVID-19 without these other protective measures. This is not a mandate that you must wear a face covering. It is considered an additional layer of protection.
-
- If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, body aches and/or chills; cough; difficulty breathing), seek medical attention.
If you have a regular healthcare provider, call your provider.
If you do not have a regular health care provider, you can call Grays Harbor Public Health’s COVID-19 call center at (360) 964-1850 and speak with a medical professional who can assess whether or not you meet criteria for testing. You can also call Grays Harbor Community Hospital’s primary care clinic for patients with respiratory symptoms at 1-866-537-2778 or Summit Pacific Medical Center’s Respiratory Care Unit nurse line at 360-346-2222.
Where to get information
The incident management team will be working to get information out as it becomes available.
-
- Grays Harbor Public Health has set up a call center to answer questions about COVID-19. Call (360) 964-1850 or email covid19@co.graysharbor.wa.gov.
o The call center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM until 4:00 PM and is bi-lingual (English and Spanish).
o Residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) can also call the call center for testing and medical care referrals.
-
- Local information and resources related to COVID-19 are also available on our website at www.healthygh.org/covid19.