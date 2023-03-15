KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

24th District Telephone Town Hall Tuesday, March 28

March 15, 2023 8:37AM PDT
Share
Photo from Washington Democrats

The 24th District legislators will be holding a Telephone Town Hall next week.

24th District State Sen. Kevin Van De Wege and Reps. Mike Chapman & Steve Tharinger will be holding the town hall event to share updates on legislative actions in Olympia and what is impacting the Olympic Peninsula, as well as answer questions regarding the issues.

The Telephone Town Hall will take place Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 6-7pm.

Residents can sign up to receive a call and take part in the event by visiting vekeo.com/WHDC24

Those who do not receive an automated call can still participate by dialing in toll-free to 877-229-8493 and using the ID code 116281.

Most Popular Posts

1

Company: A Musical Comedy Opens This Weekend At The Bishop Center
2

Dierks Bentley at The White River Amphitheatre On Aug. 26th
3

Speeding and icy roads lead to East County accident
4

Proposed bill would ban right-hand turns at certain red lights
5

Habitat for Humanity hands over keys to first of three tiny homes

Recently Played

God Gave Me YouBlake Shelton
2:35pm
Brown Eyes BabyKeith Urban
2:27pm
Life Is A HighwayRascal Flatts
2:23pm
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
2:19pm
Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or NotThompson Square
2:13pm
View Full Playlist