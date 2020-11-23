21 new COVID-19 cases and a death in Grays Harbor; 94 new cases in Pacific County
In the last updates from local Health Departments, Grays Harbor saw 21 new cases and an additional death, while Pacific County saw 94 new cases.
Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services announced 21 new cases in their Friday update on COVID-19 case counts. This caused the local cases to top 900, now at 906. A new death was also added to the total, bringing the county to 16 total to date.
There are 72 active cases of COVID within Grays Harbor.
Pacific County Public Health and Human Services also updated their totals, announcing that they received notice of 94 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Pacific County.
These cases were new between November 18-20 and bring the total within the county to 340.
There are currently 141 active cases being monitored by public health nurses, 20 of which are confirmed and 121 are probable.
“Case investigations and contact tracing are on-going. Probable cases include those who tested positive on an rapid test, confirmed cases include individuals who are PCR positive. Two of the cases are currently hospitalized with all other individuals isolating at home. Case investigations and contact tracing are on-going.”
The latest Pacific County cases bring the area to an average case rate of 859 per 100,000 population over the past 14 days.
“We do not report these numbers to cause alarm, but rather to increase awareness of the surge and to remind people to take recommended safety precautions. We strongly encourage the public to limit social gatherings, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. These safety measures, especially when taken together, can significantly reduce the risk of becoming infected with COVID or for those with COVID, reduce the risk of transmitting it to others.”
Health officials both locally and statewide are urging people to limit Thanksgiving gatherings, and not to seek screening tests unless needed.
They echo that anyone with symptoms or that has been in close contact with someone who is infected (or suspected to be infected) with COVID-19 get tested now. They discourage others without symptoms from seeking tests as the demand for COVID-19 testing has increased across the state of Washington as disease transmission continues to rise.
“To ensure testing access for Washingtonians with COVID-like symptoms or those who have had close contacts, we are asking the general public to not seek screening tests to attend Thanksgiving celebrations.”
Grays Harbor Case Count: http://www.healthygh.org/directory/covid19/casecount
*COVID-19 count updates are posted Mon-Fri with the exception of holidays. The cases, contacts, and deaths described as new, are new since our last update.
Pacific County Case Count: www.pacificcountycovid19.com