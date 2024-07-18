KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

2024 Emergency Preparedness Expo on Saturday, July 20

July 18, 2024 8:30AM PDT
Share
Logo from Grays Harbor Emergency Management

The 2024 Emergency Preparedness Expo will take place this Saturday, July 20th from 10-2 in Aberdeen.

Photo from Grays Harbor County Emergency Management

Emergency responders, law enforcement, and other local groups will be on hand in the parking lot of Tractor Supply at the Olympic Gateway Plaza.

Organizers state that the intent of the expo is to ensure that those in Grays Harbor can learn how to better prepare themselves and their families ahead of the next unexpected emergency or learn about local hazards.

The East Aberdeen parking lot will feature police, fire, emergency management, and other agencies providing information for residents on how to be prepared in case of an emergency.

The free community event will provide residents an opportunity to speak with the local first responders and take part in games, raffles, giveaways, and informational opportunities.

In addition, there will be local police and fire officials taking part in the dunk tank, the Aberdeen Police Department Bike Rodeo, and other events.

 

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

CowgirlsMorgan Wallen / Ernest
2:09pm
7500 OboTim Mcgraw
2:05pm
FearlessJackson Dean
2:01pm
What'S Your Country SongThomas Rhett
1:58pm
Sounds Like The RadioZach Top (New Artist, Debut Single)
1:54pm
View Full Playlist