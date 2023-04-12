2023 Pacific County Opioid Summit set for June 2

Pacific County Health and Human Services announced that they will present the 2023 Pacific County Opioid Summit on June 2, 2023.

According to the department, the event will be held in-person at the Willapa Harbor Chamber of Commerce, and it will be available virtually via Zoom.

The event will begin at 10am and end before 4pm.

According to the health department, the event is open to anyone wanting to learn more about resources available for those struggling with Opioid Use Disorder, how to separate myth from truth about opioids and misuse, and how they can strengthen the community and help end the opioid epidemic.

The day features presentations from local organizations who are working to end Opioid Use Disorder, who will share current strategies.

Also at the summit, residents can learn about what role they can play in treatment and recovery and how forming a community-based response could help combat the opioid epidemic.

The event is free and lunch will be provided for those who attend in-person.

Registration is open now.

For more information, contact Abby Bentley at [email protected] or (360) 642-9349 x2626