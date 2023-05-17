2023 Filing Week: Day 2

Two local Mayor races are now scheduled to appear on the August Primary after they become 3-candidate races.

In the second day of Filing Week, the local filing website was updated to show that three candidates have submitted their names for Mayor of Aberdeen.

Councilmember Debi Ann Pieraccini filed during business hours on Monday, while fellow Councilmember Dee Anne Shaw filed after close-of-business and was added to the candidate list Tuesday alongside local business owner Douglas Orr who also filed late on Monday night.

In Westport, the Mayor’s race has also qualified for the Primary Election as Brennan Jarnes joined Edward Welter and Greg Barnes on the ballot.

In another Primary Ballot race, three candidates are in the running for Position 1 on the Satsop School Board. Darlene Reynolds and Kimberly Russell filed on Monday, with Terri Carl filing Tuesday to move that race onto the August ballot to narrow the field to two.

Elsewhere among the candidates, a number of races now feature challengers, although not yet to the three candidate threshold.

Many local races have yet to see a single candidate file, including numerous City Council seats.

92 candidates in Grays Harbor have filed for 73 of the open offices this year.

A total of 127 offices are open during Filing Week for Grays Harbor.

Pacific County saw only a slight increase in filings on Tuesday, with 11 more names added to the candidate list.

The City of Long Beach is now a two-candidate race, both currently serving on the City Council, with Councilmember Patrick Reddy filing to challenge Councilmember Sue Svendsen for the lead role in the city.

Out of the 60 open positions, 38 residents have stepped forward for only 33 of them so far.

The 2023 Filing Week runs through 4 pm on Friday, May 19.

Applicants are encouraged to file online during the filing period.