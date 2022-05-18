      Weather Alert

2022 Filing Week: Day 2

May 18, 2022 @ 6:59am

In the second day of Filing Week, Representative Jim Walsh has gained a challenger for his seat in the 19th Legislative District.

A number of candidates stepped forward to file their interest in local elected office on Tuesday.

Among those was Ilwaco teacher Kelli Hughes-Ham who has filed for State Representative, facing Walsh.

The races for Senator Patty Murray and Representatives Derek Kilmer and Jaime Herrera Beutler continued to see candidates put their name in the running, although none of those candidates are from either Grays Harbor or Pacific counties.

In local races, a seat for District Court Judge has seen two Montesano candidates file, including attorneys Jamie Bates and Geoff Arnold.

Candidates can submit an application online with the Office of the Secretary of State between 9 a.m. Monday, May 16, and 4 p.m. Friday, May 20. 

Filing for office in most cases requires a fee based on the salary received from the position. 

Those who file online and pay the required fees via credit or debit card can do so any time day or night during the week. 

Those who cannot file online, or who require in-person service should contact their county or state elections office to learn more about available services and business hours.

 

