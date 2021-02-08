2021 High School Football Broadcast Schedule
This High School Football season will look different as the fall season starts in the winter, but it will sound the same as ESPN Radio 1490 KWOK once again will be on hand for play-by-play.
With the current restrictions in place locally, the vast majority of fans will not be able to attend any local sporting events this year.
Local sports leagues have issued their guidance for the upcoming shortened season, citing health concerns and statewide restrictions as the basis for the rules.
Aberdeen High School and 2A Evergreen League Release Event Spectator Guidelines
Evergreen 1A League Releases Guidelines For Spectators
Alpha Media Grays Harbor Sports Director Daniel Hargrove and Ian Cope will be among the limited crowds available at local games to bring the play-by-play action to local radios.
-Game times and dates subject to change-
All games are expected to start at 7PM
- Friday, February 12
- Saturday, February 13
- Hoquiam at Elma (played in Montesano)
- Friday, February 19
- Friday, February 26
- Saturday, March 6
- Friday, March 12
- Saturday, March 20
All games will be streamed live on 1490KWOK.com