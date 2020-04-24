      Weather Alert

2020 Master Gardener Don Tapio Scholarship available to students

Apr 24, 2020 @ 6:33am

As students stay at home through the end of the school year, opportunities are still available for the future through scholarships.

The WSU Master Gardeners of Grays Harbor-Pacific Counties have announced the availability of the 2020 Master Gardener Don Tapio Scholarship for local graduating seniors furthering their education in horticulture, or other related life science.

This $1,000 scholarship for seniors in the Grays Harbor-Pacific County high schools, including alternative and homeschool students.

Applications are available online at the Master Gardener website (www.pnwmg.org) or available by contacting Trish Bradbury at bradbury1285@comcast.net.

The applicants will mail all completed documents to the WSU Extension Office:

Mailing Address:

WSU Extension Office – Grays Harbor County
PO Box 3018
Elma, WA 98541-3018

The application deadline is May 18, 2020.

April 2020
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
Most Popular Posts
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
First Grays Harbor COVID-19 case confirmed
Grays Harbor residents tested for COVID-19 test negative for virus
Road closures and detours planned in Ocean Shores this month
Grays Harbor Unemployment rises from December to January