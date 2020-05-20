2020 Grays Harbor County Fair cancelled
The Grays Harbor County Commissioners announced that on Tuesday they moved to cancel the Grays Harbor County Fair.
At their meeting on Tuesday, the Commissioners moved to extend contracts to performers Shenandoah and Riley Green to the 2021 fair schedule.
In a release, officials say that prior to this year, only during the difficult times of the great depression and World War II has there not been a Grays Harbor County Fair.
In multiple posts it states that it was “with great sadness” that due to the COVID-19 public health situation and safety measures put in place by the Washington State Governor, our Fair Board and Staff, along with the support of the County COVID-19 Response Team and Board of County Commissioners, has made the decision to cancel the 2020 fair.
According to the officials, the decision was one they had hoped to avoid, but in order to insure the health and safety of our Community; comply with the Governor’s orders; and protect the integrity of our Fair, there really was no other choice, but to join approximately 15 other fairs throughout the State that have had to cancel.
Dan Teuteberg, 4-H Youth Development educator, would like to add that, “The 4-H Youth Development program shares in the disappointment of this cancellation. We need to reflect back on the 4-H Pledge and reaffirm that Health is an essential element of 4-H. The 4-H program is looking into alternative ways to showcase and highlight the learning and growth its 4-H members have put into their many projects this past year. More information on this will be available in the weeks ahead.”
Fair officials ask that those interested continue to visit the fair website for information about the possibility of virtual activities, as well as announcements from 4H, the FFA and Livestock Auction Committee.