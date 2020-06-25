      Weather Alert

2020 4th of July fireworks sales rules

Jun 25, 2020 @ 7:28am

As the 4th of July approaches and many public fireworks displays or sales statewide have been modified, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office issued a reminder for fireworks sales, specifically the facts for internet sales.

According to the Fire Marshall, presale of consumer fireworks may occur online under certain conditions:

  • The fireworks may only be delivered to the consumer at a licensed and permitted fireworks stand during the legally authorized time periods.
  • The fireworks for sale are legally allowed to be purchased in Washington and the sale, possession, and discharge is allowed in the jurisdiction where the sale is occurring.
  • All advertisements for the sale of fireworks will contain the license number and expiration date of the licensee.
  • The purchase or receipt of fireworks must be through a Washington licensed fireworks retailer or wholesaler.
  • Fireworks cannot be legally purchased over the internet and shipped to a private residence or picked up anywhere other than a license and permitted fireworks stand.

Fireworks regulations differ between cities throughout Grays Harbor, check with your local fire or police department to be sure the fireworks you purchase are legal to possess and discharge and only purchase legal fireworks.

City/County Fireworks Sales Period Fireworks Discharge Period
Statewide June 28: 12pm—11pm/June 29—July 4: 9am—11pm/July 5: 9am-9pm June 28: 12pm—11pm/June 29—July 4: 9am—11pm/July 5: 9am-9pm
Grays Harbor    
Aberdeen July 1-4: 9am-11pm July 4: 9am-midnight
Cosmopolis Follows State Law July 4: 9am-midnight
Elma Follows State Law July 3&4: 9am—11pm
Hoquiam Follows State Law July 3&4: 9am-midnight
McCleary Follows State Law Follows State Law
Montesano Follows State Law Follows State Law
Oakville 12pm June 28 to 12pm July 6 Follows State Law
Ocean Shores Follows State Law July 2&3: 12p-11pm/July 4: 12p-midnight

It is unlawful for any person to use, discharge, ignite or explode any fireworks within the city except on the beach between the Marine View Drive Beach Access and the Damon Beach Approach a minimum of one hundred feet west of the dunes.
Westport Follows State Law July 4: 9am-11pm

It is unlawful for any person to use, discharge, ignite or explode any fireworks within the city except along the beach at Half Moon Bay at least 200 feet west of the beach grass line within the city of Westport.
Pacific County    
Ilwaco Follows State Law Follows State Law
Long Beach Follows State Law June 28: 12pm—11pm/June 29—July 4: 9am—midnight/July 5: 9am-11pm

It shall be strictly prohibited to detonate any type of fireworks that produce an audible effect at any time within one hundred feet (100′) of either side of Pacific Avenue from the southern right of way of Tenth Street South to the northern right of way of Bolstad.
Raymond 12pm June 28 to 12pm July 5 12pm June 28 to 12pm July 5
South Bend Follows State Law Follows State Law

Ch. 70.77 RCW – State Fireworks Law

For more information about the sale and use of fireworks in your area contact your local fire authority or the SFMO at (360) 596-3929 or visit http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/.

June 2020
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  
Most Popular Posts
COVID-19 patient transferred to Stafford Creek
Music program and some staff brought back to Aberdeen School District
United For Justice
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
$50 Million in assistance for Washington fishing and shellfish industries