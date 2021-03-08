19th District Virtual Town Hall rescheduled for March 10
A weekend floor session caused a rescheduling of a 19th District Virtual Town Hall Meeting.
Reps. Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire announced that due to floor session on Saturday, they were forced to cancel and reschedule a virtual town hall meeting.
The town hall has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Legislators have been in a series of floor sessions that have been running late into the evenings. Because of the likelihood that will happen again today, we’re rescheduling our town hall event to Wednesday, March 10, starting at 6 p.m. We want to hear from constituents. We also know how important it is to be voting during floor session,” said Walsh, R-Aberdeen.
“Rescheduling this town hall to a time and date that does not conflict with our ability to vote on bills was a tough call. We had no choice. It’s important for us to represent the 19th District on these policy decisions. I’m looking forward to talking to constituents on Wednesday about the results of the past several days of floor action,” said McEntire, R-Cathlamet.
Participants who have preregistered for the canceled March 6 conference will not need to register again.
Those who would still like to preregister for the March 10 conference can click here or go to https://leg-wa-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vDmcHyagQDiYjRxA0Ff7sQ.