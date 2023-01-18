19th District lawmakers to host Virtual Town Hall on Thursday, Jan. 26

Sen. Jeff Wilson, Rep. Jim Walsh, and Rep. Joel McEntire invite residents of the 19th District to join them for a one-hour Virtual Town Hall meeting, Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 – 7 p.m.

Those who would like to participate must register in advance for the conference.

Lawmakers will preview the 2023 legislative session, discuss their priorities, and provide constituents the opportunity to ask questions.

Topics may include lack of tax relief, affordable housing and homelessness, law enforcement pursuit, firearms, transportation and other public policy topics related to the legislative session.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 26

Time: 6 – 7 p.m.

Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/5c22vva3

The remote town hall event will be conducted using Zoom.

For more information, contact Sen. Wilson’s office at (360) 786-7636, Rep. Walsh’s office at (360) 786-7806, and Rep. McEntire’s office at (360) 786-7870.