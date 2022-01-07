19th District lawmakers to host Virtual Town Hall meeting, Jan. 15
19th District Representatives Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire, as well as Senator Jeff Wilson invite 19th District residents to join them for a one-hour Virtual Town Hall meeting on Saturday, January 15 at 4 p.m.
Those who would like to participate must register in advance for the event.
Lawmakers will discuss the 2022 legislative session and provide constituents the opportunity to ask questions.
Topics may include emergency powers reform, repeal of the long-term care payroll tax, legislation to fix the police-related bills from the 2021 session, transportation and other public policy topics related to the legislative session.
Space is limited. The virtual event will be conducted using Zoom and can only accommodate the first 500 attendees.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 15
Time: 4 – 5 p.m.
Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/y6v9nbv5
For more information, contact Rep. Walsh’s office at (360) 485-0547, Rep. McEntire’s office at (360) 786-7870 and Sen. Wilson’s office at (360) 786-7636.