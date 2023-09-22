The Aberdeen School District says that they are seeking input from families regarding their meal program.

In their latest newsletter the district states that the Meal Program needs info.

The district says that September is the month that the schools reach out to families for information needed to maintain eligibility for the free breakfast and lunch program.

Students are not charged for breakfast and lunch at any Aberdeen schools due to the high number of students who qualify for the Free and Reduced Meal Program throughout the District.

All families are urged to complete the Application for Educational Benefits income survey in order for the District to maintain eligibility for this program. All information provided is confidential.

This information is also used to identify other benefits such as reduced fees, additional funding for schools, and to qualify children for Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer EBT) programs.

More information is available through the Food Services Department, at school offices or on the ASD5 web site at www.asd5.org. Food Services Director Jaime Matisons can be reached at (360) 538-2256.

Forms were sent home with students, although additional forms are available below;

2023-2024 Application for Educational Benefits — English

2023-2024 Application for Education Benefits — Spanish