KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Company: A Musical Comedy Opens This Weekend At The Bishop Center

March 2, 2023 10:00AM PST
Share
Company: A Musical Comedy Opens This Weekend At The Bishop Center
From Left Saebre Win-Lark, Dr. Andrew Gaines, & Marissa Frank

Dr. Andrew Gaines Directs “Company: A Musical Comedy” At The Bishop Center for the performing Arts on the Grays Harbor College Campus!    Dr. Gaines along with Asst. Director/Stage Manager Saebre Win-Lark and cast member Marissa Frank stopped by the Kix Morning show to talk up the show with premiers this Friday night March 3rd and runs for the next two Weekends.   March 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, & 12th  7:30 Friday and Saturday and 2pm Matinee on Sunday.  Check out the interview below..  Get your tickets online by clicking HERE!!

Interview..

 

More about:
community Theatre
Company A Musical Comedy
Grays Harbor College
The Bishop Center

Most Popular Posts

1

GHC's next theater production COMPANY- A Musical Comedy
2

Information meeting for registration at Grays Harbor College on Thursday
3

Snow Delays – Feb. 23, 2023
4

Company: A Musical Comedy Opens This Weekend At The Bishop Center
5

Six days of razor clam digging at Mocrocks beaches starts Friday, Feb. 17, Copalis Beach opens Saturday, Feb. 18

Recently Played

It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
2:28pm
HomemadeJake Owen
2:25pm
She Had Me At Heads CarolinaCole Swindell / Jo Dee Messina
2:20pm
Living In Fast ForwardKenny Chesney
2:15pm
Wait In The TruckHardy / Lainey Wilson
2:10pm
View Full Playlist