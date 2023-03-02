Company: A Musical Comedy Opens This Weekend At The Bishop Center

From Left Saebre Win-Lark, Dr. Andrew Gaines, & Marissa Frank

Dr. Andrew Gaines Directs “Company: A Musical Comedy” At The Bishop Center for the performing Arts on the Grays Harbor College Campus! Dr. Gaines along with Asst. Director/Stage Manager Saebre Win-Lark and cast member Marissa Frank stopped by the Kix Morning show to talk up the show with premiers this Friday night March 3rd and runs for the next two Weekends. March 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, & 12th 7:30 Friday and Saturday and 2pm Matinee on Sunday. Check out the interview below.. Get your tickets online by clicking HERE!!

Interview..