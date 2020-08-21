168 Grays Harbor COVID cases; 2 deaths, 15 cases added Thursday
Two more deaths and 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were added to the Grays Harbor total on Thursday.
The Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services Department announced that the total case count locally has now reached 168.
This marks 60 total cases for August, and 4 deaths. In July, 68 cases were confirmed with the first death reported.
Today, Grays Harbor Public Health officials will be working on two mass COVID-19 testing operations in Westport.
These tests are closed to the public and are for continual surveillance as part of COVID-19 outbreak investigations.
Testing will be conducted at the Alaskan Hotel and at Washington Crab.
It’s not known if these events are due to the recent spike in cases.
Residents are being asked to avoid these areas during testing.