16 arrests made in Aberdeen connected to prostitution
A prostitution sting in Aberdeen over the weekend brought 10 arrests for both patronizing and solicitation.
In total, the Aberdeen Police Department says that they have made 16 arrests recently related to prostitution.
In addition the 10 this week, 6 arrests were made two weeks ago.
Those arrests included 14 males for solicitation of prostitution and 2 females for prostitution.
According to a report, the recent prostitution emphasis patrols occured in the downtown Aberdeen area and were focused on
individuals who promoted/solicited prostitution.
Lieutenant Dale Green says that they utilized both male and female undercover officers in the efforts.
All those arrested were cited into the Aberdeen Municipal Court while one subject was also charged with the felony violation for being in possession of illegal drugs (Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act).
The Aberdeen Police Department says that they are strongly committed to making our downtown business community safe for visitors and residents.
“We will be conducting more emphasis patrols in the coming months to accomplish this mission.”
The recent emphasis patrols were conducted by the Aberdeen Police Department with assistance from the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force.