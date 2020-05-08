14th Grays Harbor COVID-19 case is resident of skilled nursing facility
A new case of COVID-19 was reported to Grays Harbor Public Health, bringing the total number of cases among Grays Harbor County residents to 14.
According to the local health department, this latest case is a resident of Pacific Care and Rehabilitation Center, the skilled nursing facility in Hoquiam.
Officials tell KXRO that all residents, families and healthcare workers have been notified of the situation.
The resident is in isolation and public health staff are completing a case investigation.
“We are working closely with the Pacific Care and supporting any requests they have for resources to address the issue,” said Leonard Johnson, Incident Commander. “We will be ready to assist them in any way possible.”
Grays Harbor County Public Health’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team is working closely with Pacific Care and the Washington State Department of Health to ensure the facility has adequate supplies of personal protective equipment and COVID-19 testing supplies.
All residents and staff will be tested for COVID-19.
Case updates
Grays Harbor County has 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
- March 2020: 2 cases
- April 2020: 10 cases
- May 2020: 2 cases
Grays Harbor County Public Health will continue to operate a COVID-19 call center that will assist people with testing referrals. Assistance is available in both English and Spanish. Call (360) 964-1850. Please note that the call center’s hours of operation will once again be Monday through Friday, 8:30am to 4pm.
“Everyone should stay home and stay healthy. If you have to leave your home for essential activities, wear a cloth face covering.”
Grays Harbor Public Health Incident Management Team and Grays Harbor Emergency Operations Center provide the most accurate, timely information possible. For any questions about COVID-19 and our response call (360) 964-1850, email covid19@co.graysharbor.wa.gov, or visit our website at http://www.healthyGH.org. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/healthyghc.