12th COVID-19 case in Pacific County
Pacific County reported their 12th confirmed COVID-19 case on Sunday, although the person has not been in the area for nearly a month.
Pacific County Public Health & Human Services issued a statement saying that the individual with this positive case resides in the same household as the last previously reported positive case in Pacific County.
They say that both share a residence in Pacific County but have been residing outside of Pacific County.
Like the prior case, this individual has also been away from Pacific County for almost a month and is in isolation and recovery at a residence outside of Pacific County.
The Pacific County Health and Human Services Department will continue to investigate this case and issued a reminder to residents taht they strongly encourage the public to maintain social distancing by limiting non-essential travel, and practice personal protective measures to include, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, and wearing a face covering in public.
For up to date information and guidance about how to keep yourself and your family healthy, please visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.