$1 million winning Powerball ticket from Aberdeen currently unclaimed

September 19, 2023 7:16AM PDT
Someone locally could have a $1 million dollar piece of paper in their pocket.

The Washington State Lottery shows that on Saturday the winning Powerball prizes included a $1,000,000 prize from a ticket in Aberdeen.

The winning numbers were 8, 11, 19, 24 & 46, with a Powerball of 5 and Power Play X02.

There was no winner on the full Powerball prize of $596 million on Saturday, nor the $638 million prize from Monday.

The jackpot now sits at $672 million with a cash option of $320.5 million. The next drawing is on Wednesday, September 20.

Details on which store in Aberdeen the ticket had been purchased from or when was not available.

The winner of the ticket will not be able to walk into a local gas station or other lottery retailer to claim their prize, and will need to call a Lottery office to receive more information and make an appointment to claim.

The owner of the winning ticket has until March 14, 2024 to claim the prize.

 

