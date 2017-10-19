Win tickets to see Garth Brooks! Are you smarter than the 95th text?

Kix 95.3 Want’s to send YOU to See GARTH BROOKS!! Saturday Nov. 4th at the Tacoma Dome Garth Brooks along with Trisha Yearwood are bringing the Garth Experience to The Pacific Northwest! And you could be there!! Free Ticket Friday! This coming Friday (October 27th! ) It’s Free Ticket Friday the GARTH edition…

Listen to the Kix 95.3 Morning show with The Luceman & Logan This Friday (Oct. 27th ) at 7:50 & 8:50! And in the Afternoon with Rick Moyer at 4:50 and 5:50! To Play are you smarter than the 95th Text! That’s right if your Text is the 95th one we receive on the kix text line You’ll go Head to Head with Caller number 5 For Your Chance to WIN! If you can answer more Garth Brooks Trivia Questions in 60 seconds Than your opponent..YOU WIN! The Kix Text line is Powered by CenturyLink And don’t forget to join Club 953!

Tickets on sale now at tickemaster.com/garthbrooks