Win Thomas Rhett tickets this Friday!

Thomas Rhett to take the Grandstand Stage at Washington State Fair Sept. 20

Puyallup, WA –March 6, 2017 – The Washington State Fair is thrilled to welcome country music phenomenon Thomas Rhett, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. As Thomas Rhett continues “his journey to stardom (TODAY),” he is making waves with the fastest rising single of his career “Star Of The Show,” featured on the Tangled Up Deluxe album (The Valory Music Co.). Filled with party anthems, dance tunes, drinking songs, love ballads as well as five never-before-heard tracks, the release includes his record-breaking, 2X Platinum, six-week chart-topping, Grammy-nominated smash “Die A Happy Man.” Rhett has already garnered major trophies from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, Billboard Music Awards and CMT Music Awards.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. Visit www.thefair.com and join our free E-Club for access to the best seats and ticket offers. E-Club members get the opportunity to buy tickets to all shows in the Columbia Bank Concert Series lineup, before the general public.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $90/$80/$70 and include Fair gate admission. Tickets will be available on the Fair website, http://www.thefair.com/fun/details/thomasrhett or by phone (888) 559-FAIR (3247) daily, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. PDT. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Washington State Fair’s Box Office at 9th Ave SW and Meridian St. on Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Online and phone purchases are subject to standard processing fees. Tickets purchased on site will be charged a $2 per ticket service fee.