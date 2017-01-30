Win Jason Aldean Tickets Friday (on pre sale this week!)

The KIX morning show is giving away two pairs of tickets to see Jason Aldean. Win this Friday! FREE TICKET FRIDAY LISTEN TO WIN!

Washington State Fair concert line-up announcements kick off with Jason Aldean

Pre-Sale tickets on sale Feb. 1, general public Feb. 4

http://l.thefair.com/jasonaldeanradio

password: radio

Puyallup, WA –Jan. 30, 2017 –Mark your calendars for Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 when country musician sensation Jason Aldean takes the Grandstand Stage at the Washington State Fair. With his seventh album, They Don’t’ Know, Aldean continues to lead the way, advancing the sounds and style that helped define today’s country music.

With his first release since 2014’s Old Boots, New Dirt – which debuted at number one on the Billboard album chart – the reigning Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year returns with a crowd-pleasing array of emotions and observations, from sizzling party-starters to hard-earned heartbreak.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10:00 a.m. Visit www.thefair.com and join our free E-Club for access to the best seats and ticket offers. E-Club members get the opportunity to buy tickets to all shows in the Columbia Bank Concert Series lineup, before the general public.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. Prices are $150, $140 and $100 and include Fair gate admission. Tickets will be available on the Fair website, http://www.thefair.com/fun/details/jasonaldean or by phone (888) 559-FAIR (3247) daily, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. PDT. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Washington State Fair’s Box Office at 9th Ave SW and Meridian St. on Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Online and phone purchases are subject to standard processing fees. Tickets purchased on site will be charged a $2 per ticket service fee.

The Jason Aldean concert is the first to be announced in the Washington State Fair’s 2017 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Tickets will also go on sale for other artists in the coming months. Visit www.thefair.com to see the updated before concert tickets go on sale to the public.