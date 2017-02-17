Win Craig Morgan Tickets on Friday!

This Friday win tickets to Craig Morgan. The Luceman and Logan on the KIX morning show will be giving away two pairs, at 6:50 and 7:50 a.m. Tune in to win!

Craig Morgan brings his country music—and love of country—to Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel March 5th

Rochester, Wash., February 2, 2017 –– Country music fans have known about Craig Morgan’s patriotism for years now. After all, he has been extremely vocal in his support of the U.S. military, and once even surprised an army veteran with a mortgage-free home during a concert. So the news of his appearance at Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel March 5th is sure to get the attention of fans near Joint Base Lewis McChord and the surrounding area.

“We are truly excited to welcome Craig Morgan to Rochester,” said Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel Chief Executive Officer John Setterstrom. “We admire him for his music and his support of our men and women in uniform.”

A multi-faceted entertainer, CRAIG MORGAN has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV host, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. One of country music’s best- loved artists, the Black River Entertainment artist thrills massive crowds with signature hits, including “Bonfire,” Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” Wake Up Loving You” and the six week #1, “That’s What I Love About Sunday.” Morgan’s new album, A Whole Lot More To Me, featuring singles “I’ll Be Home Soon” and “When I’m Gone,” was released June 3 by Black River Entertainment. Craig received one of country music’s highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008. In addition to a prolific country music career, he hosts the award-winning TV show “Craig Morgan: All Access Outdoors,” now in its seventh season on Outdoor Channel. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan spent seventeen years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserves. He is an avid supporter of America’s military personnel and a recipient of the 2006 USO Merit Award. For more information on Craig Morgan, visit www.craigmorgan.com and engage with him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.