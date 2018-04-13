What’s New To (And Leaving) Netflix in April 2018

Hey, Luceman here from the Kix 95.3 Morning show! And if you know anything about me, you know that I’m a complete Sci-Fi nerd geek!

April is a big month on Netflix, One of the new shows I have been waiting for is the LOST IN SPACE reboot (Available starting today, April 13th). The series, starring Toby Stephens (from Black Sails) and Molly Parker is one of 89 new titles coming to Netflix.

39 of the 89 new titles coming this month are Netflix Originals, also including a new Spy Kids series, and weekly episodes of The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale.

Check out the full list of what’s coming this month – as well as titles that are about to go away.

Which shows are you looking forward to? Tell us in the comments section below!!

New to Netflix in April:

* Indicates a Netflix Film or Original Series.

April 1:

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday) *

The Lost Boys

The Queen of the Damned

The Spy Next Door

Wakfu: Season 3 *

April 2:

La Piloto: Season 1

April 3:

Fary Is the New Black *

April 5:

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall

Despicable Me 3

April 6:

6 Balloons *

Amateur *

Fastest Car: Season 1 *

Money Heist: Part 2 *

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z *

Orbiter 9 *

Ram Dass, Going Home *

Sun Dogs

The 4th Company *

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1 *

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente *

Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1 *

April 7:

24 Hours to Live

April 9:

AMO: Season 1*

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast *

April 12:

Pickpockets *

April 13:

Chef’s Table: Pastry *

Come Sunday *

I Am Not An Easy Man *

Lost in Space: Season 1 *

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 *

April 15:

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

April 17:

The Chalet: Season 1 *

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection *

April 18 :

Friend Request

Pelé

April 19 :

Charité: Season 1 *

Chasing The Dragon

April 20:

Aggretsuko: Season 1 *

Dope: Season 2 *

Dude *

Kodachrome *

Mercury 13 *

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 *

April 21:

The Letdown: Season 1 *

April 24:

Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up *

April 25:

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis *

April 27:

3%: Season 2 *

Bobby Kennedy for President *

Candy Jar *

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 *

The Week Of *

Better start binging. Here’s whats leaving this month (Hint – you’re already late on some of these):

April 1:

30 Days of Night

88 Minutes

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Pie

American Pie 2

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Caddyshack

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cool Runnings

Death Sentence

Dolphin Tale

Eagle vs. Shark

John Mulaney: New in Town

Never Let Me Go

Set Up

Small Soldiers

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Shawshank Redemption

The Whole Nine Yards

Wild Wild West

April 3:

Starry Eyes

April 5:

The Hallow

The Nightingale

April 12:

The Emperor’s New Clothes

April 15:

Happy Tree Friends

Leap Year

April 16:

Son of God

April 17:

Z Storm

April 20:

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

April 21:

The Prestige

April 22:

Exit through the Gift Shop

April 26:

Kung Fu Panda 3

April 27:

Begin Again