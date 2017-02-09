Watershed 2017 Line Up Announced- Get the code for pre-sale

LUKE BRYAN, DARIUS RUCKER, AND CHRIS STAPLETON LEAD SIXTH- ANNUAL “MUST-SEE” WATERSHED MUSIC AND CAMPING FESTIVAL

Lauren Alaina, Lee Brice, Bailey Bryan, Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, Josh Abbott Band, High Valley, Randy Houser, Maddie & Tae, William Michael Morgan, Old Dominion, Eric Paslay, Michael Ray, Chase Rice, The Cadillac Three, And More Will Also Descend On The Jaw- Dropping Gorge Amphitheatre

Taking Place July 28-30, Passes For The Bucket-List Experience Will Go On Sale Feb. 15

Nashville, TN – Feb. 8, 2017 – One of the most anticipated lineup announcements of the festival season, the sixth-annual Watershed Music and Camping Festival revealed today that superstars Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, and Chris Stapleton would lead this year’s lineup at The Gorge, WA on July 28-30. Spotlighted by Entertainment Weekly, Nash Country Daily, and Rolling Stone as a “must-see” festival, Watershed takes place at indisputably the most heart-stopping music venue in the world, boasting an incredible sun-drenched backdrop, with passes to the festival often selling out in minutes. Passes will go on sale this year starting Feb. 15 at 10am PT at watershedfest.com.

To celebrate the festival’s fifth year anniversary, Watershed made history last year as the first-ever country festival to host two consecutive weekends and has made waves within the country artist community for its serene atmosphere and “for being one of the prettiest ones to play in the United States” (Sounds Like Nashville). Known for showcasing the full landscape of the country music genre, it was also announced today that Lauren Alaina, Lee Brice, Bailey Bryan, Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, Josh Abbott Band, High Valley, Randy Houser, Maddie & Tae, William Michael Morgan, Old Dominion, Eric Paslay, Michael Ray, Chase Rice, and The Cadillac Three will take to the coveted stage this year, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

An amalgamation of offering a heavy-hitting, eclectic lineup that includes the genre’s hottest emerging acts, as well as an unrivaled setting and awesome backstage vibe, have all led to Watershed’s rise to “bucket-list” status in just five short years. The festival’s fans (otherwise known as ‘Shedders) have also been instrumental, embracing the full experience of “Watershed” with homemade campground activities including giant slip n’ slides, monster beer pong competitions, dunk tanks, and themed campsites. The remote location also inspires free spirits to enjoy late-night sets from returning fan-favorite DeeJay Silver at the Next From Nashville stage, with more information on artists set to play the festival’s second stage to be announced. Fans can enhance this year’s festivities with the introduction of the Watershed VIP Club, offering priority access to enter the festival, amusement rides, and the scenic onsite cliffhouse, as well as exclusive entry to the elevated Sunset Deck, offering unrivaled views of the stage and surroundings. Campers can also indulge by upgrading camping to The Gorge Oasis; for more information, visit here.