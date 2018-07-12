V.F.W.’s Joan Murphy-Nihart & Sid Newbold talk about upcoming events and Veterans Benefits
By Phil Luce
|
Jul 12, 2018 @ 2:45 PM

Joan Murphy-Nihart, Conductress, Historian, & Youth activities chairman of the V.F.W. Auxiliary Dept. of WA.  Along with Service Officer Sid Newbold  at the Elma V.F.W.  Post #1948 Stopped by the Kix Morning show today with The Luceman & Logan to talk about some events and benefits that veterans & their families may have, that they may not be aware of.   Listen to the interviews below:

In the first clip Joan talks about the upcoming Teddy Bear Officer Picnic & Family Festival which happens on August 4th Noon to 3pm at Lake Sylvia in Montesano!

If you need anymore info on the event contact Joan on her FB page or email her at: joanmurphy1313@yahoo.com

In the next clip Sid Newbold talks about Veteran Benefits that some may not know they have and info on how to find out if you qualify.

If you are a veteran or family member and need to find out if you are eligible for benefits stop and see Sid Newbold at the Elma Senior Center on Mondays from 9am to 3pm.

