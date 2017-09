It’s true, communications juggernaut, Twitter is thinking about expanding their 140 character or less to TWICE as much! Do we really need more? WHAT? Text me if you think it’s a good idea 260-537-0953 The KIX text line powered by Centurylink.

The original article is here https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2017/09/26/twitter-hopes-its-new-280-character-limit-make-tweeting-great-again/702380001/