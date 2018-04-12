Tonya from Swanson’s makes grilled cheese for us
By Rick Moyer
Apr 12, 2018 @ 1:43 PM

Today on the KIX Afternoon show!  Crossword question during the 3 o’clock hour, our subject “things you recycle” you could win a gift certificate to Marshall’s Garden and Pet.  Then during the 4 o’clock hour, Tonya, the cook at Cowboy Kitchen, in southside Swanson’s grills us up a cheese sandwich for National Grilled Cheese Sandwich day!  Plus a great opportunity to win $1000 in the KIX cash code brought to you by BUD LIGHT.

TOO MUCH FUN!  Tune in.
and Check out the Luceman and Logan’s grilled cheese facts: HERE!

