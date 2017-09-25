Today on the KIX Afternoon show- What’s for dinner?

Share your favorite dinner— text in to the KIX Text Line brought to you by Century Link. 360-537-0953

Recently my wife made a very good tzatziki sauce for home made gyros… so delicious!

Sauce:

16 ounce container low fat yogurt

1/2 english cucumber

seeded and finely chopped

1 1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 to 2 fresh garlic cloves

1 tablespoon fresh dill and mint

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon of red wine vinegar

Blend ingredients together till sauce is creamy.

Serve over your sandwich or salad and sprinkle feta cheese on it.