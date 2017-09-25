Today on the KIX Afternoon show- What’s for dinner?

Share your favorite dinner— text in to the KIX Text Line brought to you by Century Link. 360-537-0953
Recently my wife made a very good tzatziki sauce for home made gyros… so delicious!
Sauce:
16 ounce container low fat yogurt
1/2 english cucumber
seeded and finely chopped
1 1/2 teaspoon of salt
1 to 2 fresh garlic cloves
1 tablespoon fresh dill and mint
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon of red wine vinegar
Blend ingredients together till sauce is creamy.
Serve over your sandwich or salad and sprinkle feta cheese on it.