Today on the KIX Afternoon show- What’s for dinner?
By Rick Moyer
|
Sep 25, 2017 @ 3:59 PM
Share your favorite dinner—  text in to the KIX Text Line brought to you by Century Link.  360-537-0953

Recently my wife made a very good tzatziki sauce for home made gyros… so delicious!

Sauce:
16 ounce container low fat yogurt
1/2 english cucumber
seeded and finely chopped

1 1/2 teaspoon of salt
1 to 2 fresh garlic cloves

1 tablespoon fresh dill and mint
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon of red wine vinegar

Blend ingredients together till sauce is creamy.

Serve over your sandwich or salad and sprinkle feta cheese on it.

Yummy Home Made Gyro from the Moyer’s house.

