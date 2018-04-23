Today is National Picnic Day!
By Phil Luce
Apr 23, 2018 @ 8:10 AM

Today is National Picnic Day, (4/23/18)  which seems like it should always fall on a weekend.  Who has time on a MONDAY?

Anyway, a new survey asked 1,000 Americans to name their favorite picnic foods.  Here are the top 10 . . .

1.  Sandwiches.

2.  Fried chicken.

3.  Watermelon.

4.  Potato salad.

5.  Chips and dip.

6.  Deviled eggs.

7.  Pasta salad.

8.  Fruit salad.

9.  Pie.

10.  Baked beans.

The survey also found only 6% of us don’t like picnics, including 1% who said they HATE them . . . maybe because there’s no Netflix? 

What do you like to eat at a picnic?

