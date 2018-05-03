Today is National Paranormal Day! Remember when The Luceman & Logan went Ghost Hunting?

Today is National Paranormal Day! (5/3/18) Back in October of 2016 The Luceman and Logan joined up with Dave Morris the director of the Aberdeen museum of history for a night time ghost hunt. For the most part the night was pretty uneventful….But there was a couple of things that we caught on video that took us by surprise…One of those things we didn’t even notice until after reviewing the video…Something that really creeped us out.. Check out the video and tell us what you think… Our first encounter happens around the 3:50 mark and the other one happens around the 5:24 mark..
Also, here are some results from a new survey on the paranormal. It turns out that this country is WAY more into ghosts than you might guess . . .
1. Four out of five people believe in ghosts. 45% say they believe even though they’ve never seen one . . . and 35% say they believe BECAUSE they’ve seen one
2. 90% of people say they’re scared of at least one paranormal phenomenon.
3. 12% think the government knows more about aliens than it’s telling us.
4. And finally, 4% think their house is haunted.