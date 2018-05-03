Today is National Paranormal Day! Remember when The Luceman & Logan went Ghost Hunting?

RELATED CONTENT

This Weekend it’s The “Gateway to the Olympics Expo”

Check out The New Trailer for “Ant-Man and The Wasp”

Old Timers Fair is in Matlock This Weekend!

Aberdeen All School Reunion is Coming This Summer

“Avengers: Infinity War” Had the Biggest Opening of All Time!

Grays Harbor Raceway Kicks off the 2018 Season This Weekend!